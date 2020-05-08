Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,430 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,868 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average of $29.61. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 28.53%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTB. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $37.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

