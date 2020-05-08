Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTF. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period.

Shares of PTF stock opened at $82.90 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.16. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $88.90.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

