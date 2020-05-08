Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 40.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 36,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average of $46.14. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of -255.26 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,142.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on BEP shares. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.24.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

