Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 37.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth $370,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 30,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

NYSE HOG opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 12 month low of $14.31 and a 12 month high of $40.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 45.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.73.

Harley-Davidson Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.