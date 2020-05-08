Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 8,748 Shares of Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rimini Street Inc (NASDAQ:RMNI) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Rimini Street worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rimini Street during the 4th quarter valued at $5,167,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 85,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 31,887 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 163,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 45,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RMNI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rimini Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Rimini Street to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Rimini Street stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. Rimini Street Inc has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.84 million, a P/E ratio of -32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.19.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $76.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.77 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rimini Street Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rimini Street news, CMO David W. Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 81,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,808.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO David W. Rowe sold 48,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $192,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 76,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,891 shares of company stock valued at $399,189. Insiders own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

