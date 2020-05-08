First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) Stock Position Trimmed by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its position in First Savings Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,905 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of First Savings Financial Group worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in First Savings Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,456,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 1,579.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FSFG shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of First Savings Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $42.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.07. First Savings Financial Group Inc has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The company has a market capitalization of $101.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.89.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($1.21). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $21.90 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total value of $104,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

