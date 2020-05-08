Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,315 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Point Financial were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPOF. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,082,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 34,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Point Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

OPOF stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.94. Old Point Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 million for the quarter.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

