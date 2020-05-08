Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 403,183 Shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) by 823.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,183 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Advaxis worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Advaxis by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,780,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

ADXS stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.26 and a quick ratio of 9.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.69. Advaxis, Inc. has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 3.60.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. Advaxis had a negative net margin of 3,108.18% and a negative return on equity of 82.13%.

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

