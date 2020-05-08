Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,639,000 after buying an additional 139,786 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,734.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 132,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,989,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZPN stock opened at $99.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.30. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.24 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 63.67% and a net margin of 41.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,067 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $195,662.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,243.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZPN. BidaskClub raised Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.14.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

