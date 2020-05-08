Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,099 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NMR. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nomura during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Nomura by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 39,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nomura during the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Nomura by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Nomura by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMR stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69. Nomura Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.97.

NMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nomura in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

