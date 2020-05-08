43,087 Shares in Healthcare Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCOU) Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCOU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Merger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Healthcare Merger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Merger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Merger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Merger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,347,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCCOU opened at $10.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18. Healthcare Merger Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Healthcare Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

