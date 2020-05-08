7,922 Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BIP opened at $39.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.22, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BIP shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

