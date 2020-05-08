Geode Capital Management LLC Has $395,000 Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMAB. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 127,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Genmab A/S by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMAB stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.88 and a current ratio of 14.88. The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $16.24 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $438.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.46 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 40.28%. Equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMAB. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Genmab A/S from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Genmab A/S from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

