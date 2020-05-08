EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wells Fargo & Co

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports.

EPAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $252.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. EPAM Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.09.

EPAM stock opened at $227.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EPAM Systems has a one year low of $151.97 and a one year high of $248.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $191.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.30.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.01 million. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 833.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

