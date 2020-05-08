Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) a €135.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on HNR1. Morgan Stanley set a €148.00 ($172.09) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays set a €120.30 ($139.88) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hannover Re currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €135.09 ($157.08).

HNR1 opened at €141.80 ($164.88) on Tuesday. Hannover Re has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($110.17) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($135.31). The company has a fifty day moving average of €131.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of €160.14.

About Hannover Re

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

