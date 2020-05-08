Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $82.10, but opened at $78.24. Etsy shares last traded at $76.59, with a volume of 6,816,651 shares traded.

The specialty retailer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.34 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Etsy from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total value of $1,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,568,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 5,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $404,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,952 shares of company stock valued at $19,536,129. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 63.5% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 135,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,193,000 after buying an additional 52,442 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth $538,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Etsy by 1,016.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 172,555 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 39.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.12, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

