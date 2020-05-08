Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,757 Shares of Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Sachem Capital worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Sachem Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sachem Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Sachem Capital by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 310,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the last quarter.

SACH stock opened at $2.29 on Friday. Sachem Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.89 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Sachem Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

About Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company. The company engages in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property located primarily in Connecticut. It offers loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, development, rehabilitation, or improvement of properties located in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Florida, New York, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

