Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) by 37.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,183 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Citizens worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citizens by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its position in shares of Citizens by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 69,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Citizens by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Citizens in the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIZN opened at $22.19 on Friday. Citizens Holding has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citizens from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

