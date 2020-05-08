Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 22,013 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 75.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,013 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,328,000 after acquiring an additional 72,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,363,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 114,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OMAB shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OMAB opened at $30.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.37. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $49.59.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $95.63 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 40.34%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

