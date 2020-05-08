Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $435,000 in Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wellesley Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WEBK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,668 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Wellesley Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEBK. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Wellesley Bancorp by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,278 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wellesley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,810,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wellesley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,983,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Wellesley Bancorp by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 84,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares in the last quarter. 19.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Wellesley Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wellesley Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ WEBK opened at $28.78 on Friday. Wellesley Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $74.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.03 and a 200 day moving average of $35.68.

About Wellesley Bancorp

Wellesley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Wellesley Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, non-profit organizations, small businesses, and other entities in eastern Massachusetts. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising negotiable order of withdrawal and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

