Geode Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,438 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Mexico Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MXF. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Mexico Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $372,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mexico Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $2,165,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mexico Fund by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,524,789 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,148,000 after purchasing an additional 99,673 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mexico Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mexico Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors own 41.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MXF opened at $8.89 on Friday. Mexico Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $15.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.31 and a 200-day moving average of $12.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1627 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 22nd.

Mexico Fund Company Profile

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

