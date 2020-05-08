Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,891 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in InfuSystem Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of InfuSystem by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $914,000.

In other news, Director Paul Andrew Gendron purchased 10,000 shares of InfuSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, for a total transaction of $57,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,940. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Shuda sold 169,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $1,422,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,345 shares of company stock worth $69,076 over the last three months.

NYSEAMERICAN:INFU opened at $12.50 on Friday. InfuSystem Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $21.71 million for the quarter.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology clinics, infusion clinics, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

