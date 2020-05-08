Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 18,676 Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,676 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of NCS Multistage worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in NCS Multistage by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 18,325 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of NCS Multistage in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on NCS Multistage from $2.50 to $1.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered NCS Multistage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCS Multistage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of NCS Multistage in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.98.

NCSM opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. NCS Multistage Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $3.96.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. NCS Multistage had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 15.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that NCS Multistage Holdings Inc will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

