Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Randolph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNDB. TheStreet downgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

NASDAQ:RNDB opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $56.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. Randolph Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 5.32%.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.