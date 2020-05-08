Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB)

Posted by on May 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 299,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Randolph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $499,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Randolph Bancorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RNDB. TheStreet downgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

NASDAQ:RNDB opened at $10.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.16. The company has a market cap of $56.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. Randolph Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.88 million during the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 5.32%.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB)

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,757 Shares of Sachem Capital Corp
Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,757 Shares of Sachem Capital Corp
Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Citizens Holding
Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Citizens Holding
Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 22,013 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort
Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 22,013 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort
Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $435,000 in Wellesley Bancorp Inc
Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $435,000 in Wellesley Bancorp Inc
Geode Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Mexico Fund, Inc.
Geode Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Mexico Fund, Inc.
Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,891 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc
Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 3,891 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report