Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) by 86.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 629,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 292,580 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ADMP. Dawson James cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.96.
ADMP opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.02.
About Adamis Pharmaceuticals
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.
