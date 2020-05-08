Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

In related news, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 650,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,525,350.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harry N. Pefanis purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $424,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 630,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,923,547.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 98,400 shares of company stock valued at $831,410. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA opened at $7.91 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $25.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.37.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 18.03% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 28.69%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Plains All American Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.35.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Featured Article: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.