Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,004 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBVA opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 143.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $5.84.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.1729 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

