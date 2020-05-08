Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CUSHING RENAISS/COM were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,682,000 after buying an additional 21,279 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in CUSHING RENAISS/COM in the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CUSHING RENAISS/COM in the fourth quarter worth $622,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of CUSHING RENAISS/COM in the fourth quarter worth $494,000.

Get CUSHING RENAISS/COM alerts:

CUSHING RENAISS/COM stock opened at $7.19 on Friday. CUSHING RENAISS/COM has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $15.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $0.1367 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 22.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

CUSHING RENAISS/COM Company Profile

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for CUSHING RENAISS/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CUSHING RENAISS/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.