Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Adams Resources & Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,297 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,001 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of Adams Resources & Energy worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,129,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 199,739 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,802,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 46,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Adams Resources & Energy by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AE opened at $28.98 on Friday. Adams Resources & Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $39.70.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The energy company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $431.34 million during the quarter.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk.

