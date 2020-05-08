Geode Capital Management LLC Has $465,000 Stock Position in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Korea Electric Power were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 78,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 35,879 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,796,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 97,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

KEP opened at $9.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.85. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power Co. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

