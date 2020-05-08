First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo (NYSE:FEO) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo (NYSE:FEO) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,179 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FEO. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo in the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 63,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FEO opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08. First Trust/aberdeen Emerging Oppo has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $15.14.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

