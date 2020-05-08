37,374 Shares in Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Galera Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,277,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $13,873,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $22,095,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

GRTX opened at $12.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.55. Galera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.58 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $274.51 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.13 and a quick ratio of 12.13.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.70). As a group, analysts forecast that Galera Therapeutics will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Galera Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

In other Galera Therapeutics news, insider Jon T. Holmlund sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $37,258.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,258.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is GC4419, a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis.

