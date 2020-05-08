resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) by 56.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 333,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,557 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in resTORbio were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of resTORbio by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of resTORbio by 8,107.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 615,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 608,462 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of resTORbio during the fourth quarter valued at $683,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of resTORbio by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 90,066 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of resTORbio by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 49.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TORC opened at $1.73 on Friday. resTORbio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.42.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.15. Analysts expect that resTORbio, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TORC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of resTORbio from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on shares of resTORbio in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

