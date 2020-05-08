STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,673 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 4,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.95.

STM stock opened at $25.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.23. STMicroelectronics NV has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics NV will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.