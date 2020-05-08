Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,842 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,604 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 373,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,618 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPL opened at $4.41 on Friday. LG Display Co Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported ($2.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.12) by ($0.02). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that LG Display Co Ltd. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

LG Display Company Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

