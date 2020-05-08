Geode Capital Management LLC Has $512,000 Position in Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) by 176.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,226 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 373.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 38,127 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,022,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,599,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $488,000. 55.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AQST opened at $4.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.44. Aquestive Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 3.62.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million. On average, analysts forecast that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

