Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,541 Shares of Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Evelo Biosciences worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in Evelo Biosciences by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $4.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day moving average is $4.94. Evelo Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences Inc will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evelo Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.