Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Kezar Life Sciences by 510.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences from $30.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.52 and a current ratio of 13.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. Kezar Life Sciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

