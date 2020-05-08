Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 32,700 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,203 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 34,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 88,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,317 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 46,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

MFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

MFG opened at $2.23 on Friday. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.89 billion during the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 2.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

