Geode Capital Management LLC Has $525,000 Stock Position in ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of ProQR Therapeutics worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 274.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 52,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.31.

PRQR stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.63 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.43, a current ratio of 10.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day moving average of $7.42. ProQR Therapeutics NV has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $13.28.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.02. On average, research analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics NV will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidates include eluforsen, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; QR-313, a dermatology candidate for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa; and QR-421a and QR-411 to treat type 2A Usher syndrome.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProQR Therapeutics NV (NASDAQ:PRQR).

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.