Geode Capital Management LLC Takes Position in LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:GNSS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 166,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of LRAD at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LRAD during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LRAD during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LRAD during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of LRAD during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LRAD during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 49.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GNSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LRAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LRAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of LRAD in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

GNSS stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.31. LRAD Corporation has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01 and a beta of 0.52.

LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. LRAD had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LRAD Corporation will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LRAD news, Director John G. Coburn bought 17,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,276.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 221,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,192. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 18,542 shares of company stock valued at $53,872 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

