Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,904 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Vuzix worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VUZI. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 53,030 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.91. Vuzix Corp has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its 200 day moving average is $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 396.90% and a negative return on equity of 103.69%.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Vuzix in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Vuzix Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

