Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) by 67.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,454 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAC stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 52-week low of $44.28 and a 52-week high of $135.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day moving average is $99.29.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.07). Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 33.48%. The business had revenue of $237.84 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays downgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.12.

About Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

