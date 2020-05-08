Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 215.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,150 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Celestica worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CLS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Celestica from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Celestica from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celestica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

CLS opened at $5.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $727.85 million, a PE ratio of -33.70 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Celestica Inc has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $9.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.81.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Celestica had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

