Geode Capital Management LLC Has $561,000 Position in Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kaleido Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KLDO) by 43.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,937 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Kaleido Biosciences worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLDO. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Kaleido Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 356.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Kaleido Biosciences alerts:

KLDO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Kaleido Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

KLDO opened at $6.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of -0.14. Kaleido Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.39). Analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences Inc will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaleido Biosciences Profile

Kaleido BioSciences, Inc develops microbiome metabolic therapies. It offers treatment for hyperammonemia, a metabolic condition generally characterized by elevated levels of ammonia in the blood; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; chronic kidney disease; atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and drug or disease induced diarrhea.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleido Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleido Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.