ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Position Trimmed by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ABB during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 4.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. The company has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $25.30.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABB. Liberum Capital lowered ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Vertical Research lowered ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ABB in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.66.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

