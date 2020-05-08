North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in North American Construction Group were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 42,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of North American Construction Group by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 218,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 53,653 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 346,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 592,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $20.00) on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of North American Construction Group to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of NYSE:NOA opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.76 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. North American Construction Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $143.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.41 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group Ltd will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

