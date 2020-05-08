Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Research Frontiers, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFR) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Research Frontiers worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of REFR. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Research Frontiers by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Research Frontiers by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 170,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Research Frontiers in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Research Frontiers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of Research Frontiers stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.92 million, a P/E ratio of -25.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 18.88 and a current ratio of 18.88. Research Frontiers, Inc. has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $5.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.07.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 243.61%.

Research Frontiers Company Profile

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

