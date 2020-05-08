Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI)

Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Silvergate Capital at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SI. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $14,850,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $2,943,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,410,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,146,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

In related news, EVP John M. Bonino acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,223.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.70.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74. Silvergate Capital Corporation has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $16.95.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silvergate Capital Corporation will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Silvergate Capital Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.