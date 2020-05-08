Geode Capital Management LLC Has $584,000 Position in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,534 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Constellium were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Constellium by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 740,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Constellium by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 13.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSTM. Benchmark started coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Constellium from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Constellium from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Constellium stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. Constellium NV has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.25. The company has a market cap of $953.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.43.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.51%. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellium NV will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellium Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

